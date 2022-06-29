Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

NYSE:ROP opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.08 and its 200 day moving average is $446.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

