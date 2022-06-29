Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,721 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $134,117.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,895,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $118,439.16.

PNRG stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.