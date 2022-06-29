RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

RPM opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

