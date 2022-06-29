Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,311 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

