Safeguard Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,520 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.