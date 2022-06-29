Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.