Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,694,000.

SCHG stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

