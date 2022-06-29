Safeguard Financial LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.