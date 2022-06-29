Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 5.6%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 233,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 793,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

