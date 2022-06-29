Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

