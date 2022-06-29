Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

