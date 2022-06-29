Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

