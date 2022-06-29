Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Up 6%

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.55 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 2,256,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,184,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.55 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £472.81 million and a P/E ratio of 352.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.