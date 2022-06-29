Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,880 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

