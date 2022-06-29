Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,979 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.