Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Financial Comparison

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $9.77 million 3.90 -$3.67 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -4.69

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -44.85% -19.16% -17.19% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scientific Industries and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 223.99%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries (Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

