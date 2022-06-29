Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. National Pension Service boosted its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boeing by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $244.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

