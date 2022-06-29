Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SLV opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

