Secure Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the fourth quarter worth $9,626,000.

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17.

