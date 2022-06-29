Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.