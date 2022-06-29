Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $266.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a 200 day moving average of $243.34. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.