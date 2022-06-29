SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market cap of £12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 950.80 ($11.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.50).

In related news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

