SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SLS stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

