Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in June

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Seven Arts Entertainment (Get Rating)
