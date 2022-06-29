Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in June

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

