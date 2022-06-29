Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 8.17%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

