Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.