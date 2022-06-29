Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.49

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and traded as low as $28.25. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 292,577 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

