Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

