Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 91.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

APGOF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

