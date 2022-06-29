Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 272.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 272.9% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of BXBLY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.