Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 92.9%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research report on Monday.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec (Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.