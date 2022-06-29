Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Declines By 91.7%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

