Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Expands By 603.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,666,700 shares, a growth of 603.8% from the May 31st total of 521,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,820.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAUF opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $80.18.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

