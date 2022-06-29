Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Expands By 603.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,666,700 shares, a growth of 603.8% from the May 31st total of 521,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,820.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAUF opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $80.18.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.