Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declines By 98.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.09) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.17) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($11.38) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.