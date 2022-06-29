Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Drops By 90.3%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 1,293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,253.0 days.
Shares of CSRLF stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. CSR has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.
About CSR (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSR (CSRLF)
