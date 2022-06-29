Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Drops By 90.3%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 1,293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,253.0 days.

Shares of CSRLF stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. CSR has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

