Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rises By 650.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

