Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Decreases By 82.1%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

