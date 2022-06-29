Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Grows By 700.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWITY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Network International from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

