Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 76.5%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

