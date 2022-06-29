Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 70.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

