Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Expands By 170.0%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQCW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

