Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Expands By 195.3%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Quhuo stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.02. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

