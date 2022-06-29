Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Expands By 195.3%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Quhuo stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.02. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
