Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Grows By 1,103.2%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 1,103.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Starfleet Innotech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

