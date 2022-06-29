Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Drops By 73.7%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of U.S. Energy Initiatives stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

Get U.S. Energy Initiatives alerts:

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.