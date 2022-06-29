Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

