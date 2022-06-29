Showcase (SHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.00

Showcase (SHO) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $27,794.59 and approximately $200.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.29 or 0.24768542 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00087134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

