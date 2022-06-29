Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.98.

SBSW opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

