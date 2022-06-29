SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 7.6%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 23,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 288,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $568.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth about $4,438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

