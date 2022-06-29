Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QQD opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $352,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.