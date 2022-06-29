Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 700.0% in June

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QQD opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (QQD)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.