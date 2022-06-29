Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE SHI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

